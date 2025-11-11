Login
Episode 263: High School and College at the Same Time? It Happens at Rooted School New Orleans

November 11, 2025   |By

As parents and area schools look ahead to next fall, BizTalks caught up with Kaitlin Karpinski, executive director of Rooted School New Orleans. Located on the campus of Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO), this two-time “Most Innovative Charter School” winner allows students to start taking college courses on day one, as well as offers 15 different industry-based certifications. Karpinski shares all the details on this unique school, including how its success has led to nationwide expansion.

For more information, visit https://www.rootedschool.org/

Kaitlin Karpinski is the executive director of Rooted School, a 9th–12th grade open-enrollment public charter high school located on the campus of Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO). A member of the school’s founding team in 2017, Karpinski first served as assistant school leader before assuming the school leader role in 2018. In 2021, she also became executive director of Rooted School New Orleans.

Before joining Rooted, Karpinski served as principal of Lighthouse College Prep Academy in Gary, Indiana, an 8th–12th grade public charter school. Highly qualified in mathematics, English, and special education, she has taught in both traditional and charter public high schools across Hawaiʻi, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Louisiana.

Karpinski began her teaching career—and discovered her love of education—at Waipahu High School on the island of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. A Teach For America 2008 Hawaiʻi Corps Member, she later served as a corps member advisor (teacher coach and manager) at the organization’s Philadelphia Summer Institute.

She earned her Masterʻs of Education in Special Education from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and her Bachelor of Arts in Musical Theatre from Wilkes University in Pennsylvania.

