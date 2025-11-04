Episode 262: What Should Entrepreneurs Be Doing Now to Prepare for Small Businesses Saturday?

The holiday season is upon us, which includes the national marking of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 29. How do local businesses promote what their offerings in a way that translates to sales? Two media experts from Tulane University’s School of Professional Advancement (SoPA) join us on Biz Talks to share their top tips for success.

Tamar Meguerditchian Gregorian

Tamar Meguerditchian Gregorian, PhD, APR, serves as program director and senior professor of practice for the Media and Design program at Tulane University’s School of Professional Advancement (SoPA). Over the past 17 years, she has taught a wide range of communication and public relations courses — both in person and online — at Tulane, Loyola University New Orleans, the University of Southern Mississippi and the University of Southern California.

An award-winning strategic communications professional and educator, Gregorian brings more than two decades of experience developing and leading strategic communication campaigns for clients across the public and private sectors.

Dedicated to professional engagement and community leadership, she is an active member and leader within several local and national organizations, including the Public Relations Society of America, the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication, and the Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region.

At Tulane, one of her proudest roles is serving as faculty adviser to the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) chapter. A former PRSSA member herself, she is passionate about fostering professional development and networking opportunities for her students.

Gregorian earned her bachelor’s degree from Loyola University New Orleans in 2004, her master’s degree from Louisiana State University in 2007, and her doctorate from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2018. She earned her Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) from the Universal Accreditation Board in 2016.

Will Monson

Will Monson has been working within the marketing field for nearly 20 years. He has experience in both agency settings — servicing companies like McDonald’s, NAPA Auto Parts and the Audubon Nature Institute — as well as on in-house marketing teams for Ochsner Health, Louisiana State University Health Sciences and New Orleans Public Schools. Monson began his career with a B.F.A. in graphic design from Louisiana State University and has evolved from designer to marketing strategist, leading comprehensive digital marketing initiatives. In 2021, he earned his Master of Business Administration in marketing from Louisiana State University Shreveport and currently serves on the board for the American Marketing Association New Orleans Chapter. Monson now serves as the email strategist at M.S. Rau, a world-renowned fine art and antiques gallery in New Orleans.