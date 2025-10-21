A former funeral home on Camp Street has been transformed into Delaporte Manor — described by its creator, Andrew Preble, as part haunted house, part immersive theater and part escape room. Only running until Nov. 8, tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind attraction. In this week’s BizTalks, Preble — who has run an escape room business called Escape My Room in New Orleans for 10 years — shares all the creepy details along with his thoughts on the challenges and future of live entertainment.

about

Andrew Preble is the proprietor of Escape My Room, which opened in New Orleans in 2014, and Delaporte Manor, which opened this year. The company has won numerous national and international awards and has designed experiences for museums, zoos, aquariums and TV shows. Before starting Escape My Room, Preble designed large-scale puzzle hunts and owned a creole restaurant in Berlin, Germany. Some of his earliest memories involve solving elaborate puzzle hunts his mom would create for any occasion, and it likely led to a lifelong appreciation of puzzles and games. He is an armchair futurist and lucid dreamer.