From Oct. 23-27, New Orleanians will have special access to more than 130 top films from around the world — including 19 world premieres — that reach across every age, genre and interest. The action at the 36th annual New Orleans Film Festival will also continue off the screen at elaborate parties, workshops and meet and greets hosted at venues throughout the city. On this week’s BizTalks, New Orleans Film Society Interim Executive Director Dodd Lewis and Artistic Director Clint Bowie provide an inside scoop on the hot tickets — and how you can get one free.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the 36th Annual New Orleans Film Festival, visit neworleansfilmsociety.org .

Dodd Loomis, Interim Executive Director, New Orleans Film Society

Dodd Loomis is a director, producer and writer with over two decades of experience spanning Broadway, international festivals, television and large-scale live events. He served as assistant director on Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark and as supervising resident director for the global and national tours of The Lion King. His directing and producing credits include Off-Broadway productions and international festival work across five continents.

Loomis is also an accomplished writer, having written original material for ABC Television and Disney Cruise Lines. As senior producer of live events at Live Nation, he produced major experiential activations, including work at Electric Daisy Carnival, where he was awarded the Reggie for Best National Immersive Activation. In academia, Loomis has served as a professor at Tulane University, teaching in the three different schools of Theatre & Dance, Film and Arts Management. His work has earned recognition including Obie, Ovation and Drama Desk nominations.

Clint Bowie, Artistic Director, New Orleans Film Society

Clint Bowie (he/him/his) is the artistic director of the New Orleans Film Society, where he manages the curation of the organization’s year-round programming. He has served on review committees for ITVS, Creative Capital, NEA, FilmNorth, and Latino Public Broadcasting, and has spoken on panels organized by Sundance Institute, Firelight Media, Center for Asian American Media, Palm Springs International ShortFest, ArtHouse Convergence and others. Bowie has served on the board of directors for the Film Festival Alliance and the advisory board for the Overlook Film Festival. He previously worked as a print journalist at publications across the country.