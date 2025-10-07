Episode 259: Want to Know What Lies Ahead for Real Estate in the Gulf South?

On Oct. 16, the Jefferson Performing Arts Center will host the 15th annual Economic and Real Estate Forecast Symposium, a full-day event presented by the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors (NOMAR) and its Commercial Investment Division (CID). In this week’s BizTalks, NOMAR Symposium committee member Paul Richard and symposium speaker Michael Sherman offer a sneak peek into where the discussions will go on this year’s theme — “Breaking Ground: The Emergence of a New Economy.”

For more information and tickets to the Real Estate Forecast Symposium, visit nolaforecast.org.

Paul Richard

Paul Richard works in commercial sales and leasing for NAI Rampart (formerly known as NAI Latter & Blum Commercial Real Estate). He has been associated with NAI Latter & Blum’s commercial division since 1988 and is currently active in the acquisition and disposition of multi-family, public and parochial school properties, and investment real estate in the Greater New Orleans area. His practice includes tax credit, non-profit, charter school and economic development related brokerage. He is currently focused on the disposition of public surplus properties and the strategic acquisition of former and new school sites for the Orleans, Jefferson and Plaquemines Parish School Boards, and the Archdiocese of New Orleans. His professional goal is “doing well by doing good!”

Since Hurricane Katrina, Richard has focused on tax-credit driven (NMTC, Historic & LIHTC) transactions, layered finance projects and public-private partnerships (P-3s). He is an affordable housing advocate and a proponent of innovative and alternative design and financing models. His professional goal is “doing well by doing good!”

He was “born and raised” in New Orleans, is “intensely local,” and believes strongly in the future of New Orleans!

Michael Sherman

Michael G. Sherman is the founder of Sherman Strategies, LLC. He previously served as Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s executive counsel and director of intergovernmental affairs. As executive counsel, Sherman was the legal advisor in the mayor’s office. As director of intergovernmental affairs, he was responsible for developing and implementing the city’s strategy to interact with governmental bodies. This included producing and analyzing legislation, proposals, and initiatives to achieve the city’s policy goals, as well as serving as the focal point of coordination for the city with state and federal governments in addition to the legislative branch of New Orleans city government and the 162 boards and commissions in the city.

Sherman is also an adjunct assistant professor of political science at Tulane University, teaching courses on American government and the political system of New Orleans. In addition to his teaching, Sherman is a frequent analyst on Fox 8 WVUE, where he covers local and national politics.

Prior to his service in city government, Sherman was an attorney in private practice based in New Orleans, Louisiana and licensed to practice in four jurisdictions — Louisiana, New York, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. His practice focused on representing clients before governmental bodies with an emphasis on land use. He previously served as vice president of a Florida-based real estate development company, where he managed the company’s Gulf Coast operations. Prior to that, Sherman served as an attorney with a multinational law firm based in Washington, D.C. His practice focused on legislative and regulatory affairs.

In 2004, Sherman was elected as an advisory neighborhood commissioner of the District of Columbia. In 2001, he was selected as a mayoral fellow in city government, where he worked closely with city government leaders of New Orleans, Louisiana. He received his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center and his undergraduate degree from Tulane University.