Episode 258: New Entrepreneurial Event Debuts This Weekend

A new, free event created by and for young Black women business leaders across Southeast Louisiana is happening on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The event, entitled Power in Our Hands: An Afternoon for Young Black Entrepreneurs, is the latest project from a local nonprofit called Women With a Vision. Program Manager Kennadi Robinson explains how this marketplace/entrepreneur showcase/networking hub is seeking to grow local entrepreneurs ages 13-25 and what that growth could mean for a future economy.

Link to RSVP for Power in Our Hands: An Afternoon for Young Black Entrepreneurs ⁠Power In Our Hands Eventbrite⁠

Kennadi Robinson is the program manager at Women With a Vision in New Orleans, where she oversees youth programming, reentry initiatives and community-based advocacy. She leads Young Women With a Vision, a program designed to equip Black girls with tools in sex education, financial literacy, college and career readiness, and Black history. Robinson, through WWAV, manages reentry support for women incarcerated at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, connecting them to education, reproductive healthcare, housing and vital resources for rebuilding their lives. She is currently pursuing a dual Master of Social Work and Master of Public Health at Tulane University, where she is a Pincus Violence Prevention Fellow. Her professional and academic work is rooted in a commitment to dismantling structural inequities and creating pathways for liberation in historically marginalized communities.