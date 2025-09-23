Login
Biz Talks

Episode 257: New Orleans Needs a Sustainable Budget to Meet Residents’ Demands

September 23, 2025

That’s the name of the new report just released by independent local research organization Bureau of Governmental Research (BGR). President and CEO Rebecca Mowbray shares the shocking things not required to be included in the budget, why we need to include them, and why now is the perfect time to get it done right. 

Link to BGR Candidate Q&A ⁠https://www.bgr.org/report-index/candidate-qa-reports-october-11-2025-primary-edition-mayor-city-council-sheriff/⁠

⁠Click here⁠ to read a mobile-friendly summary of BGR’s new report, New Orleans Needs a Sustainable Budget to Meet Residents’ Demands, and ⁠download the full report⁠.

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

