Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, is coming to town to speak at the New Orleans chapter’s first-ever housing innovation forum, Still Rising, which will be held Thursday, Sept. 18, at Nieux Society.

In this week’s episode, he shares his unique global view on the status of affordable housing, how the organization is getting creative to meet them, and the top things New Orleans can do to mitigate its challenges.

For more information and to purchase tickets to Still Rising: A Forum for Housing Innovation, visit ⁠https://habitat-nola.org⁠

Jonathan T.M. Reckford is chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity International. He has served as CEO since 2005. Under his leadership Habitat affiliates in all 50 states and in more than 70 countries have grown, helping millions of people each year build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.

Reckford is the chair of Leadership 18, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Global Future Council on the Future of Cities for the World Economic Forum, and a board member of the Barron Collier Companies.

Named the most influential nonprofit leader in America in 2017 by The NonProfit Times, Reckford is the author of “ Our Better Angels: Seven Simple Virtues That Will Change Your Life and the World .”

He and his wife, Ashley, have three children and live in Atlanta.