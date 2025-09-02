Episode 254: NOLA Tree Project Is Approaching a Big Milestone and Needs Your Help

Formed following Hurricane Katrina with the goal of replacing the 100,000 trees lost in New Orleans, NOLA Tree Project has planted more than 86,000 trees across the city with the help of more than 125,000 volunteers. As the weather cools, Executive Director Connie Uddo explains how local businesses and individuals can join in making a tangible difference in the health and beauty of the city in just a few hours.

Connie Uddo has been on the front lines of disaster recovery since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, spearheading the recovery of the Lakeview and Gentilly neighborhoods as executive director of St. Paul’s Homecoming Center.

With lessons learned after Hurricane Katrina, Uddo utilized her experience to support hurricane recovery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, New York and New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Harvey in Houston and Hurricane Ida in New Orleans. She also supported communities recovering from other natural disasters including the aftermath of flooding in Baton Rouge and tornado damage in New Orleans East.

NOLA Tree Project, formerly known as Hike for KaTREENa, was founded to replant the 100,000 trees lost during Hurricane Katrina. In 2011, Monique Pilie, founder of Hike for KaTREEna, turned the organization over to Uddo. In 2015, at the 10-year anniversary of Katrina, Uddo changed the name to NOLA Tree Project.

NOLA Tree Project continues to add trees to New Orleans’ tree canopy in community spaces, neighborhoods, parks and schools, supporting more than 36 neighborhoods throughout the New Orleans area. Uddo has coordinated more than 125,000 volunteers, replanted and given away over 86,000 trees, and has helped thousands of New Orleans residents rebuild their homes and lives.

Uddo has been a guest speaker to many businesses and organizations throughout the country winning numerous awards, testifying at two U.S. Senate hearings, and has been featured in several national media outlets to discuss the importance of trees related to sustainability, environmental resilience and disaster recovery.