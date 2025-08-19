Episode 252: JAMNOLA – The Making and Grand Rebirth of a Cultural Attraction Like No Other

Locals and tourists looking to escape the heat and immersive themselves in a world that celebrates the wonder and cultural richness of the city need only travel to 940 Frenchmen St., where JAMNOLA — NOLA’s first experiential pop-up museum — just opened a permanent location in June. This fantastical wonderland showcases the work of more than 100 local artists, but that’s just the beginning, explains co-founder Jonny Liss.

about

What started as one simple idea — to spark more smiles — has now become a reality. Jonny Liss is the visionary and co-founder of JAMNOLA (Joy-Art-Music/New Orleans) in 2020. He began his marketing career in the beauty industry doing stints at Revlon, L’Oréal and Aveda in New York City, followed by a long tenure at Herbalife where Jonny came to understand the relationship between happiness and well-being. His love affair with New Orleans began almost 34 years ago after attending his first Jazz Fest. After spending more than 30 years in worldwide marketing, sales and events, Liss and Chad Smith (co-founder and creative director) came up with the idea of increasing and spreading joy through the experience of art, music and culture. Liss has a degree in marketing from Northeastern University and currently resides in Bywater, New Orleans.