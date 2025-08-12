Louisiana Restaurant Association (LRA) President and CEO Stan Harris joins us on this week’s Biz Talks to share what’s up with the closings we’ve been seeing, what the big issues are right now, what the LRA is doing to help, and why right now is the perfect time to help our favorite spots.

about

Stan Harris was selected as president and CEO of the Louisiana Restaurant Association (LRA) in August 2010. Harris spent over 30 years in leadership roles in the restaurant industry with TJM Restaurant Management (TJMRM), the largest franchisee of Ruth’s Chris Steak House, serving for 22 years as president and CEO. TJMRM developed successful restaurant brands including TJ Ribs, Ninfa’s Mexican Restaurant and Ruffino’s Italian Restaurant. He led the company’s sale in 2008, after which he took on multiple roles in private equity and consulting.

Harris leads advocacy efforts for the LRA, regularly providing testimony on legislation or local ordinances that could impact the industry. He also serves as the CEO of the LRA Self Insurer’s Fund (LRA SIF), which provides a hospitality market solution for workers’ compensation coverage. The LRA SIF covers over $875 million in annual hospitality payrolls. Additionally, he serves as president and CEO of the Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation.

- Sponsors -

At the LRA, Harris leads all association activities, including legislative and government affairs, fiscal matters, media relations, association policies, and program development and implementation. He is a key contact with the National Restaurant Association and served as chair of the NRA Educational Foundation in 2020, where he continues to serve as a trustee. He also serves as a director of New Orleans & Company and as an associate director for the National Council of State Liquor Administrators.