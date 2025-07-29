Login
Biz Talks

Episode 249: Off-Bottom Oyster Farming with JEDCO’s Jerry Bologna

July 29, 2025

Did you know Louisiana is the top oyster-producing state in America? The big news in oysters is that our state is now home to a new kind of oyster farming that’s resulting in all new flavor profiles — and JEDCO is helping to spread the word about these Grand Isle Jewels.

This week on Biz Talks, JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna explains why working with oyster farmers in Grand Isle has been one of the most exciting projects ever for JEDCO and shares a few big breaking news items — one coming to Grand Isle and one that will benefit all food entrepreneurs in the region.

