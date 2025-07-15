Having trouble getting your dog to and from doggie daycare? Does your pooch need a ride to the groomer, but you’ve got a conflict? Now there’s an app for that. Native New Orleanian Troy Bergeron has parlayed his background in logistics and transportation into a new venture — Doggie Bus. After just over a year in business, the company is already expanding nationally. How does it all work? Bergeron shares all the details on this week’s Biz Talks.

about

Troy Bergeron is a New Orleans-based entrepreneur with a background in logistics and transportation. After years of running a successful transport business moving everything from concert equipment to commercial goods across the country, Bergeron identified a growing need in the pet care industry: a convenient way to get dogs to and from daycare.

That insight led to the creation of Doggie Bus — a rideshare-style app that helps pet owners schedule pickups, track rides in real time, and receive updates when their dogs are picked up or dropped off. To bring the vision to life, Bergeron partnered with Mario DeLuca of DeLuca Technologies, a local software company with deep experience building scalable platforms.

Together, they launched a mobile app that’s gained strong traction in the New Orleans market and is now expanding nationally. Doggie Bus was recently featured by Microsoft as a global customer success story for its innovative use of Azure and .NET technologies. With franchising underway and the first out-of-state launch set for Rhode Island, Bergeron is focused on growing the business while staying true to its New Orleans roots.