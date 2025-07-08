After a little more than 10 years in business, Haptech, Inc. has found its stride — earning millions in military contracts. Founder and CEO Kyle Monti explains his innovative technology, how the video game industry helped get the company where it needed to be, as well as what’s up next and how locals can join his team.

Kyle Monti is an accomplished entrepreneur who excels at creating technology to solve problems and has a strong background in research and development, particularly in electronics and motor-driven haptic simulation. As founder and CEO of Haptech Inc., Monti’s leadership and innovation have led to nearly 100 patents in haptic feedback and linear motor technology, multiple product releases and the strong backing of worldwide investors.

Monti is the son of an entrepreneur, born and raised in South Louisiana. While attending the University of New Orleans, he conducted research in Hall Micro-Probe Magnetometry and helped develop technologies for characterizing magnetic materials, contributing to advancements in MRAM manufacturing for computing.

Immediately after graduating with a Bachelor of Science in physics, Monti proudly continued his family’s legacy of innovation as chief science officer at DEKKA Technologies, where he led projects in physics, engineering, CAD and electronics design and secured several patents for consumer products.