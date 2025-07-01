Episode 245: Lakeside Mall is Hopping

Celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, Lakeside Shopping Center is working hard to stay young — welcoming two new stores, with another on the way. Lakeside’s General Manager Lisa Manzella, and Marketing Director Erin Graham share all the latest news (including what went into hosting 2,000 people for Jefferson Parish’s Bicentennial Ball) and discuss the surprising lessons the mall learned from the pandemic.

BONUS! To see highlights from the Bicentennial Ball click here:⁠https://www.lakesideshopping.com/lakeside_65⁠

Lisa Manzella

Lisa Manzella joined The Feil Organization in 2021 as the general manager of Lakeside Shopping Center, following a distinguished career as marketing director and later general manager of a downtown New Orleans shopping center. She has also actively contributed to the community by serving on numerous nonprofit boards and committees, as well as professional organizations, including her role as the Louisiana state director of the International Council of Shopping Centers. Additionally, Manzella served as president of the French Market Corporation, overseeing the French Market properties, including the flea market and farmers market in New Orleans’s renowned French Quarter.

Erin Graham

Erin Graham is the director of marketing for Lakeside Shopping Center, the premier retail destination in the Greater New Orleans region. Since joining The Feil Organization in 2018, Graham has led Lakeside’s strategic marketing efforts, driving brand growth, community engagement and retailer success at one of Louisiana’s most-visited shopping centers.

With over 15 years of experience in creative direction, communications and brand strategy, Erin brings a dynamic mix of agency, corporate and nonprofit expertise to her role. Her previous positions include communications director at the Southern Forest Products Association, art director for Spar, Inc. under the Sazerac Company umbrella, and account executive at Innovative Advertising. In 2022, Graham expanded her impact as an adjunct professor at Tulane University’s School of Professional Advancement, where she shared her industry insights with aspiring marketers.