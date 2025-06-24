On June 9, the announcement went out that Gov. Landry had signed SB 232 into law, officially establishing Act 44 — a major update to the state’s film incentive program. What exactly does this act do and why is the industry excited? Jason Waggenspack, co-founder and CEO of The Ranch Film Studios and president of Film Louisiana, shares his insight.

Jason A. Waggenspack is co-founder and CEO of The Ranch Film Studios and founder of Neutral Ground Films. He is one of the founders of the Louisiana Student Film Festival (LSFF), sits on the board of The Cool Cooperative, a recent recipient of the Champions Award as Ambassador of Tourism from the Lt. Governor, a two-time recipient of the NOLA 500 most influential and inspiring business leaders, City Business New Orleans Power 50 most influential leaders in the region and the current president of Film Louisiana where has helped craft and successfully lobby legislation for the sustainability of Louisiana film tax credit program for the last 9 years.

He has worked his way up from the bottom serving as a production assistant and moving into becoming a supervising location manager on some of Louisiana’s biggest movies (TheTwilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes, Terminator Genisys) and gone on to direct the medicinal cannabis documentary Abby’s Joy, produced feature films (The Lookalike, Maggie,The True Don Quixote), and executive produced the hit iHeart podcast Journalista.

He is currently producing the Netflix docuseries A Public Murder, the feature film The Pharmacist and the episodic series Journalista, along with running a 28-acre 300,000-square-foot multi-million-dollar film and TV studio complex.

His title at THE RANCH is “Head of Possibilities” which reflects his extremely optimistic attitude about taking on just about anything!