Flynn Zaiger is the CEO of Online Optimism, a digital marketing agency that has been aiding small businesses in the region for 13 years. In this week’s episode, he shares how his company uses AI, the biggest misunderstandings people have about AI, and his top tips and suggestions for easily using this new technology to enhance your business.

about

Flynn Zaiger is the CEO of Online Optimism, which he founded in 2012 after graduating from Tulane University. In the 13 years since, he’s grown it to 20 employees helping businesses with their social media, content marketing, video production, Reddit, AI implementation and everything that touches a screen. Zaiger spends his day keeping his employees happy, his clients happier and the office pups happiest.