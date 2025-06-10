Episode 242: Conventions & Meetings – How Does New Orleans Stack Up?

A new “Top 250” study found that 88% of the top 250 conventions in the country will meet in only 20 cities and New Orleans tops the list at number three, behind only San Diego and Orlando. Stephanie Turner, SVP of convention sales and strategies for New Orleans & Co. explains how this industry works, how competition has changed post-Covid and how New Orleans is positioned for the future.

about

Stephanie Turner is a 30-year veteran of the hospitality industry and a lifelong New Orleans resident. As senior vice president of convention sales and strategies for New Orleans & Company, she plays a pivotal role in positioning the city as a premier destination for meetings, conventions and major events. Her extensive expertise, strategic vision and deep-rooted passion for New Orleans have made her an influential leader in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Under Turner’s leadership, the convention sales, services and marketing teams at New Orleans & Company provide comprehensive support to clients throughout every stage of the event journey — from sourcing and planning to attendance-building and hosting. Her team’s efforts not only benefit the city’s hospitality industry but also contribute significantly to Louisiana’s economy.

- Sponsors -

Turner has overseen the launch of Built to Host, a strategic meetings brand that highlights New Orleans’ exceptional ability to host complex events and conferences. This initiative underscores the city’s reputation for unparalleled hospitality, innovation and excellence in event execution.

Her dedication to showcasing New Orleans’ unique culture and world-class hospitality continues to make a lasting impact on the city’s tourism landscape, ensuring its status as a top-tier destination for meetings and events.