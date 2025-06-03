Episode 241: The Latest Power Outage – What Happened? What We Need to Do? And Whose Bill Will See A Jump Soon?

Almost 100,000 people in the Greater New Orleans region suddenly lost power on a perfectly sunny day on Sunday, May 25. Logan Atkinson Burke, executive director of the Alliance for Affordable energy, explains why this shouldn’t have happened, what questions still need to be answered and what changes we all should be pushing for now.

about

Logan Burke is the executive director of the Alliance for Affordable Energy, where she advocates for efficient homes, equitable renewable energy and energy systems that work for all Louisianans. She has led several collaborative efforts with other advocacy organizations supporting affordable housing, health, good governance, climate resilience and the intersection of Louisiana’s power sector. Burke is a board member for the Clean Energy Group and is a member of the governance assembly for the Equitable Building Electrification Fund. She attributes her fascination with energy to a third grade field trip into the turbines of a TVA hydroelectric facility.