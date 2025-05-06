Episode 238: The Opioid Problem Nobody is Talking About

The opioid epidemic is not just exacerbating our issues with crime, homelessness and public health, it’s also harming our next generation — a warning that local entrepreneur Cammy Livingston is trying to spread by cofounding Generation O: The National Organization for Opioid-Exposed Children, a national nonprofit led by foster/adoptive moms across the U.S. to advocate for kids impacted by the opioid crisis. She explains more about why you haven’t heard about this problem and what her organization is doing now to change that.

Cammy Livingston Aaron is a vibrant New Orleans entrepreneur and cofounder of Generation O: The National Organization for Opioid-Exposed Children, a national nonprofit launched 9 months ago by foster/adoptive moms across the U.S. to advocate for kids impacted by the opioid crisis. Since founding Camellia Productions in 2014, Livingston has delivered strategic marketing and events for giants like Reebok, NF, and Blue Cross Blue Shield, while championing nonprofits like ForeKids! Foundation and National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana. A mom of four and wife to an active duty

Marine Corps Lt. Colonel, she’s driven by her late father’s legacy—a quadriplegic who funded disability grants for 20 years—to fuel Generation O’s mission and position New Orleans as a hub for national change.