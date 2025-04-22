Episode 236: 785% Growth in Two Years? This Local CEO Made It Happen

After 10 years running her social impact firm, TCG (Thomas Consulting Group) CEO Michelle Thomas was inspired to make some big changes that resulted in phenomenal growth that placed her at No. 15 on the 2025 Inc. list of fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast. She shares her biggest tips for success on this week’s Biz Talks.

Michelle L. Thomas has more than 30 years of experience in change management, strategic planning, organizational development, and operations management. She founded Thomas Consulting Group (TCG) in 2013 and under her strategic leadership the social impact firm has grown significantly.

Today, headquartered in New Orleans, TCG collaborates nationwide with cities and communities suffering from disinvestment. TCG has an extensive history working with cities and governments across multiple states, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland, California, Tennessee, and New York.

Thomas is committed to working alongside visionary leaders who support innovative programs and bold policies that transform urban communities and achieve equitable outcomes for people of color. Her broad experience ranges from expanding programs and opportunities offered by a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development national technology initiative to developing a federal resource capture management program that yielded more than $140 million in funding.