Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Biz Talks

Episode 235: Organization Called The Boot Is Addressing the Workforce Shortage In a New Way

April 15, 2025   |By

Louisiana needs a population and workforce boost — both of which are being addressed by an organization founded last summer called The Boot. CEO Ben Armstrong explains who is involved and how local employers can get in on the action.

about

Ben Armstrong is the CEO of The Boot, a nonprofit organization dedicated to recruiting and returning military veterans to Louisiana after their service. With nearly two decades of leadership experience, Armstrong brings a wealth of knowledge from his time in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he managed aviation missions and oversaw $52 million in assets. His work in veteran services has been impactful, including his leadership at NextOp, where he successfully helped over 4,000 veterans transition into civilian careers.

As a Bush Scholar from the George W. Bush Presidential Leadership Institute, Armstrong is committed to advancing opportunities for veterans and strengthening Louisiana’s workforce and communities. His deep connection to the state fuels his mission to support those who have served.

- Sponsors -

Armstrong lives on the Northshore with his wife and two young daughters. He loves Louisiana for its diversity, appreciating the unique customs and traditions that each community proudly upholds. This connection to Louisiana’s culture and people is central to his work at The Boot, as he strives to make the state a welcoming home for veterans and their families.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter