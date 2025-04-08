Episode 234: The State of Office Space

Corporate Realty published the latest (and 13th) version of their Greater New Orleans Annual Office Market Report — which looks at rates and movement within the city’s corporate spaces. To share the highlights of the report’s findings and what they mean for the local economy, we’re joined by Austin Lavin, sales and leasing associate with Corporate Realty.

about

Lavin joined Corporate Realty as a Sales and Leas­ing Associate in 2011.

He has secured new Class A office space in CBD high rises and in smaller buildings throughout the city for growing companies and non-profits. He has helped retailers find new retail locations in New Orleans, Metairie, and Baton Rouge. He represent­ed several landlords in bringing dynamic new retail tenants to their projects and continues to market opportunities in shopping centers around the re­gion.

Lavin also helps investors, developers, and own­ers buy and sell properties. He sold a former fur­niture warehouse in the Bywater to the Krewe of Red Beans, which they are transforming into a clubhouse called Beanlandia. He represented NOLA PB, LLC in the purchase of two warehouses in the Lower Garden District, which they developed into The Exchange, the city’s first stand-alone pick­leball-themed entertainment complex. Lavin and Hayden W. Wren, III, represented the site owner during the site acquisition of 3500 Saint Charles Avenue by the developers of the Hotel Henrietta, a new 40-room contemporary building.

From 2011 to 2018, he also served as director of marketing and communications for Corporate Re­alty. In that role, Lavin developed and implement­ed new strategies for connecting with current and future clients as well as improving internal commu­nication.

The New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Re­altors (NOMAR) recognized Lavin as a “Commercial Rising Star” in 2012. He earned the Certified Com­mercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation in 2016. Lavin has also been recognized for his com­munity efforts by the New Orleans Gambit Weekly who named him to the “40 Under 40” list in 2010, and the University of Pennsylvania, which honored him with the 2018 Young Alumni Award of Merit.

Lavin successfully started and sold a tech compa­ny and then created WorkNOLA.com, a nonprofit project which is now run by GNO, Inc. Additionally, he worked at Federated Sample (which became Lucid before being acquired by CINT), where he led various initiatives that included branding and PR campaigns and established a new corporate head­quarters in One Canal Place.

Lavin graduated from the University of Pennsylva­nia in 2006 and moved to New Orleans in 2009 with his wife, a New Orleans native. He is very involved in his community and has served on the boards of Touro Synagogue, The Lens and the Audubon Riv­erside Neighborhood Association.