For 100 years, Try-Me Coffee has been operating out of an unassuming building in the Bywater, supplying some of New Orleans’ most iconic restaurants and cafes. In 2023, it was purchased by a local couple (Lauren “Mermaid” McCabe and Abby King) who are determined to spread the word about their unique, roast to order options — so much so that they’ll hand deliver it right to your door!