Biz Talks

Episode 232: Tax Talk – Amendment 2

March 25, 2025   |By

Voting is going on this week on four amendments to Louisiana’s constitution. One of those, Amendment 2, would be the biggest change to the state’s constitution since it was adopted in 1974. Sanders Colbert, tax attorney with Stone Pigman law firm, explains a bit about what this amendment would mean for local businesses.

about

Sanders Colbert is a tax attorney with the Stone Pigman law firm where he assists clients on various tax issues, including business planning, exemption applications, sales tax controversy matters and estate planning. After graduating from Tulane University Law School, Colbert attended New York University School of Law and received his LL.M. in taxation. Before attending law school, Colbert worked as a process engineer, where he designed and audited natural gas flare relief systems for Gulf of Mexico offshore platforms and Alaskan onshore fields.

