Episode 231: Startup Noir Nola Mini Summit New Addition to NOEW This Year

This week we’re starting to get ramped up for the 14th return of New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) March 24 – 29. Among many firsts this year will be the first Startup Noir Nola Mini Summit – a free, full-day event focused on celebrating Black entrepreneurs and investors, with a lineup focused on funding, scaling, and breaking barriers to growth. To share more about the Startup Noir Nola initiative, and the mini summit, Biz Talks welcomes Salem Habte, workforce and entrepreneurship manager at GNO, Inc., and lead for the Startup Noir initiative.

about

Salem Habte, a Kansas City, Missouri, native, moved to New Orleans through a fellowship with Venture for America. With a background in social entrepreneurship, she has played a key role in supporting various startup teams and accelerator programs. Her work also includes leading community initiatives focused on food waste, water access and financial literacy. Currently, Habte heads GNO, Inc.’s efforts to advance workforce diversity and entrepreneurial growth in the energy sector. Additionally, she leads Startup Noir NOLA, an initiative dedicated to empowering and connecting Black startup founders in the Greater New Orleans area.