Episode 230: Tulane University COO Speaks Out on Proposed Medical Research Cuts

The Trump administration is pushing for drastic cuts to medical research around the country — a move that was paused by a federal judge last week pending the results of a lawsuit filed by 22 states. What would cuts mean locally?

This week we talked with Patrick Norton, senior VP and COO for Tulane University, who shared what the funding drop would look like for Tulane and what its broader effects would be for our health and economy.

about

Patrick Norton is the senior vice president, chief operating officer and treasurer of Tulane University. In this role, he is responsible for all operational aspects of the university including finance, treasury and investments, facilities management, capital planning, and real estate, human resources, information technology, business services, risk management, campus police, internal audit, and emergency preparedness and business continuity. A determined leader, Norton brings an entrepreneurial energy to his work. Over the course of his career, he has successfully brought financial rigor and innovation to organizations seeking comprehensive solutions.

- Sponsors -

As the chief operating officer, Norton is charged with creating an environment fueled by innovation, discovery and discipline, while ensuring the financial and operational stability of Tulane University. As the most senior non-academic officer, his broad portfolio represents the underlying infrastructure supporting the academic mission and vision of the university.

A passionate member of the community, Norton devotes considerable time to organizations committed to New Orleans and the state of Louisiana. He is a board member of LCMC and board chair of the New Orleans Bio Innovation Center. Prior to being named the COO of Tulane, Norton was the vice president for finance and treasurer at Middlebury College, located. in Middlebury, Vermont. He is a graduate of the University of Texas with a degree in accounting, a graduate of Columbia University with a master’s in organizational leadership and a Certified Public Accountant.