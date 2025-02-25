Episode 229: Super Bowl Cleanup in New Orleans – Numbers that Will Shock You

The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (MCCNO) was completely full during the four days before the Super Bowl, serving as the media center and as home to the Super Bowl Experience that drew more than 100,000 fans. This week, Linda Baynham, director of sustainability and corporate social responsibility at the convention center, as well as its COO, Adam Straight, share how New Orleans shined in sustainability during and after the big event.

about

Linda Baynham

As Director of Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility, Linda Baynham establishes company-wide sustainability and corporate social responsibility goals through initiatives on new construction projects, recycling, energy and water reductions, and sustainability programs. She led the convention center team through LEED Gold certification, awarded in 2022.

- Sponsors -

Baynham brings more than 20 years of experience in the environmental, energy and utility sectors. As a consultant for major clients such as Entergy New Orleans, Franklin Energy, Aptim, and CLEAResult, Baynham was able to help businesses and residential customers reduce their energy use through the design and implementation of several energy efficiency programs including the New Orleans City Council and Entergy New Orleans Energy Smart program. At Entergy Corporation she helped establish goals and programs for climate change reductions and energy efficiency.

Baynham holds an M.B.A. in finance from Tulane University, an M.S. in energy policy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a B.A. in physics from Colorado College. Baynham is a LEED Accredited Professional, a Certified Energy Manager and a GPRO Green Building Operations Trainer. In 2021, she became certified as a TRUE Waste Advisor. She also brings experiences from prestigious state and national organizations such as the White House Office on Environmental Policy, the Louisiana State Governor’s Office of Costal Activities and the Louisiana Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council.

A Seattle native, Baynham has also served as a professor for Tulane’s Freeman School of Business, was a five-year board member of the Women’s Energy Network, and five-year member of the Krewe des Fleurs, an all-female “sustainable” Mardi Gras marching group. She is currently a member of the Trashformers, a walking group that collects recycling during Mardi Gras parades and is working towards a “greener” Mardi Gras, and the Krewe of Dolly, a parading nonprofit supporting Dolly Parton’s literacy initiatives in New Orleans.

Adam Straight

Chief Operating Officer, Adam J. Straight manages plans and strategies for the convention center’s day-to-day operations. Straight is currently overseeing all operational aspects of the convention center’s $557 million Capital Improvement Plan which includes interior modernizations, renovations to its 140 meeting rooms, restroom renovations, and a complete makeover of its exterior experience. In addition, the massive, transformative project also includes a mixed-use entertainment district adjacent to the convention center that creates an exciting new residential neighborhood and enhances the city’s destination appeal.

Before joining the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Straight served as the senior director of campus operations for the Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA) in Atlanta, Georgia, which includes the Georgia World Congress Center, Mercedes Benz Stadium and Centennial Olympic Park. Under his leadership there, he and his team on the GWCC Authority oversaw the management and execution of multiple large events including NCAA Final Fours, Super Bowl and the National College Football Playoff Championship Game. He was also integral in the planning and development of several high-profile construction projects including the role of executive in charge/owners representative of Mercedes-Benz Stadium ($1.7 Billion), Centennial Olympic Park renovation ($29 Million), exhibit hall expansion ($55 Million), various capital improvements, and more.

- Sponsors -

Straight’s 20-plus-year career in the events industry also includes four years as director of facility operations at the Georgia Dome, which played host to hundreds of sporting events and concerts, bringing approximately 1.9 million guests to the building per year. Straight also was employed for 12 years with the University of Maryland, where he oversaw the daily operations of 14 athletic facilities that saw about 750,000 visitors annually. During this time, Straight also oversaw the planning, constructio, and opening of a $13.5 million football stadium renovation.

A veteran of the United States Coast Guard, Straight received numerous accolades and commendations for his service. Straight is also an IAVM certified venue manager and received his safety certification from the National Safety Council. In 2024, he was named to the CityBusiness Power 20 Tourism & Hospitality list, honoring the 20 most influential leaders in the New Orleans tourism and hospitality sector.

Married to his wife, Alyson, and a father of two sons, Silas and Peyton, Straight is actively involved in his community. He regularly volunteers his time to several different initiatives and organizations, including various committee memberships and serving as a board member of the Men’