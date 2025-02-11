Login
Biz Talks

Episode 227: Love Letters to Local Businesses Launches Today

February 11, 2025

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, StayLocal, Greater New Orleans’ independent business alliance, is kicking off a fun campaign designed to boost relations between New Orleanians and local businesses, as well as among the businesses themselves. Maryann Miller, StayLocal program manager, shares all the details, including for tonight’s kickoff event.

RSVP to “Love Letters to Local Businesses” in 2025 kickoff event Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at StayLocal, 1239 Baronne St., by clicking here.

Local Businesses

about

Maryann Miller designs programs and provides business support as part of StayLocal’s mission to create a local economic environment in which independent businesses thrive.

Miller is also volunteer co-chair of Small Business Rising, a national coalition of independent business organizations representing more than 250,000 small businesses and standing up for a level playing field with ILSR. She is currently a participant in the founding cohort of the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana’s Coastal Leadership Institute.

Miller previously helped lead the Economic Development Working Group to develop the Joint Comprehensive Disaster Recovery Plan with the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness after Hurricane Ida. She is a certified real estate finance professional with a background in sociology.

She can be reached at maryann@staylocal.org.

