Biz Talks

Episode 226: Troy Henry Shares Latest News on Former Six Flags Site

February 4, 2025   |By

After 19 years, there is finally hope for the former Six Flags site in New Orleans East thanks to the tenacity of Bayou Phoenix, led by native New Orleanian Troy Henry. Henry shares why the project is a very personal one for him, where it’s at in development, and when we’ll start to see new development.

Six Flags

about

Troy Henry is the Managing Partner and principal fiduciary of Henry Consulting (HC). He is responsible for all three lines of business of HC: management consulting services, business services and equity ventures. Henry has over 30 years of management experience, with concentrations in business development, strategic planning, contract management, technology, and government. He has expertise in managing multi-million-dollar projects and leading teams that develop business strategies, implement solutions, and solve problems.

