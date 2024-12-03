Login
Biz Talks

Episode 220: Amanda and Isaac Toups Are In the Spirit, Pt. 1

December 3, 2024   |By

Renowned on the culinary scene, chef Isaac Toups is a four-time finalist for James Beard  “Best Chef: South” and co-owner of the award-winning restaurant Toups Meatery with his wife, Amanda Toups.  Since the pandemic, however, the duo has also co-founded a nonprofit called Toups Family Meal that is dedicated to remedying food insecurity in New Orleans. To date, TFM has served over 175,000 meals to Orleans Parish residents. In part one of our conversation, the Toups share how this new venture came about and what they’ve accomplished so far.

Original Photo by Denny Culbert

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

