Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Biz Talks

Episode 219: Not Your Parents’ Chamber, Pt. 2

November 26, 2024   |By

In the second part of Biz’s conversation with New Orleans Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sandra Lindquist looks at the future of the organization, which includes a can’t miss event on Dec. 12, where the organization will hand out its first-ever award to a local business leader.

about

Sandra Lombana Lindquist has 20+ years experience in economic and community development in the New Orleans region. She has worked at several great organizations including JEDCO, Tangipahoa EDF, The Idea Village, and St. Tammany West Chamber. Lindquist graduated from the University of Texas and has a master’s degree from Tulane University.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter