Biz Talks

Episode 216: Early Education and Childcare – Where Are We At Now? Pt.2

November 5, 2024   |By

In the second part of our conversation with Dr. Sonnier at Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, she shares the organization’s plans for the future, including the conversations they’ve been having, and are continuing to have, with area businesses.

Click here to catch up on Part 1.

Libbie Sonnier, Ph.D., has been a part of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children since 2019, now serving as CEO. Recognized for her tenacity and deep commitment to children, Sonnier has led teams in system-wide initiatives for the betterment of children, families, caregivers, and practitioners for over two decades. During her time at the Louisiana Policy Institute, she has helped secure and direct more than $1billion for early care and education in Louisiana, including the state’s largest new early learning investments in a decade and a 20-year millage that creates one of the nation’s largest dedicated funds for infant and toddler care in New Orleans. There are not many rooms where policies related to the early care and education for our state’s youngest learners are being spoken about where the name “Dr. Libbie Sonnier” does not come up. She is known to be the leading expert in the state of Louisiana as it relates to young children.

