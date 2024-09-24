Episode 210: Jay Cicero, Michael Hecht and Marcus Brown Talk Super Bowl Plans, Pt. 2

The big game is fast approaching, but there is still time for local businesses and industries to start working on how they’re going to capitalize on the worldwide attention the Super Bowl will bring. In the second part of this conversation, members of the Super Bowl Host Committee share what excites them most about the opportunities.

Jay Cicero is president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. He is serving for the third time as president and CEO of the Super Bowl Host Committee. He previously led the committees in 2002 and 2013 and served as VP of operations for the host committee in 1997.

Marcus Brown is executive vice president of Entergy (founding partner of the Super Bowl Host Committee), and chairperson of the Super Bowl Host Committee.

Michael Hecht is president and CEO of GNO, Inc. and leads the Super Bowl Host Committee’s Infrastructure and Economic Development Committee. Hecht was also involved in the 2013 Super Bowl, where he worked with then-Mayor Landrieu to get the message out that New Orleans post-Katrina was not only back, but better than ever.