Biz Talks

Episode 208: Storm, Hurricane Prep Tips You Probably Haven’t Thought About

September 10, 2024   |By

Evan Canzoneri is the safety services consultant for LWCC, a private, nonprofit mutual insurance company and the largest workers’ compensation carrier in Louisiana. He has spent a decade in risk management and prevention working with businesses across Louisiana.

In this week’s podcast, he shares the best practices and tips he advises to keep you and your company from unnecessary harm.

Link to step-by-step storm prep guide: ⁠https://www.lwcc.com/hurricane-preparedness⁠

Link to free safety resource library: ⁠https://www.lwcc.com/resource-category/safety⁠

