Episode 206: Conversation with New & Notable and Touro CEO Dr. Christopher Lege

A member of the Biz New Orleans New & Notables class of 2024, Dr. Christopher Lege became the official CEO of Touro in April. A 20-year primary care physician at Touro prior to this appointment, Lege talks about his move into the realm of hospital administration at a time when Touro is recovering from the pandemic and focusing in on new programs for the fastest-growing demographic in the region.

Dr. Christopher Lege currently serves as Touro’s president and chief executive officer. As an internal medicine physician, Lege has been in practice at Touro for more than 20 years. He previously served as chief medical officer for Touro for four years before being names chief executive officer. Lege served as a primary care medical director and chief medical officer for Crescent City Physicians, as well as physcian chair of LCMC Health’s primary care service line. After earning his medical degree from Lousiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Lege completed his residency at Tulane Medical Center. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.