Episode 205: James Martin Previews Louisiana’s First Wind Turbine

In April, a wind turbine and its components arrived in Louisiana after a transatlantic journey from Ireland. Gulf Wind Technology is preparing the onshore turbine for installation at the Port Fourchon Coastal Wetlands Park. Initial deployment and testing of the equipment is slated to begin late this year. GWT founder James Martin leads Biz New Orleans on an audio tour of the new gear at his company’s headquarters at Avondale Global Gateway.

Note: The final minutes of this conversation were cut from this podcast because background noise made the audio hard to understand.

about

James Martin is a wind industry pioneer & CEO of Gulf Wind Technology; a Louisiana company dedicated to innovating in the energy industry. Gulf Wind Technology (GWT) is working towards setting up an advanced manufacturing technology, testing and wind energy supply chain hub at the historic Avondale Shipyard on the Mississippi River in Jefferson Parish.

One of GWT’s core programs is to develop, accelerate and demonstrate technologies that will de-risk wind power in complex wind environments such as the Gulf of Mexico – through innovations in safety, rotor design, and system operation in peak wind events such as hurricanes. Martin holds a degree in Design and Technology from the University of Plymouth in the UK and an MBA from the Freeman Business School at Tulane University.