Episode 204: Tulane’s Fariba Mamaghani Explains How Utilities Can Build Electric Grids That Can Withstand Extreme Weather Events

Electric grids in Louisiana and nationwide are aging. Meanwhile, extreme weather events are increasing. That means utilities need to invest in new technologies to prevent dangerous and expensive power outages during and after storms. On this week’s episode, Tulane professor Fariba Mamaghani shares her research on the subject.

Fariba Farajbakhsh Mamaghani joined the Freeman School’s tenure system faculty after serving two years as a visiting assistant professor of management science. She came to the Freeman School from the Naveen Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas at Dallas, where she earned her Ph.D. in Management Science – Operations Management. Her current research interests include sustainable operations management, renewable energy and environmental policy, and energy economics, where she applies a combination of mathematical modeling and statistical and analytical techniques such as game theory, optimization, data analysis, and forecasting. In addition to her research, Fariba is passionate about teaching and shares her expertise with MBA, PMBA, and Master of Energy students, focusing on Business Statistics and Modeling. Her research has been recognized by top journals such as Operations Research, where her work has undergone revision. She holds a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Sharif University of Technology (SUT).