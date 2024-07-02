Episode 203: Who is the Organization That Just Gave A High School Senior A Car?

For the second year in a row, a lucky high school senior received a free car thanks to an organization called NOLA Black Wall Street. The organization’s main mission, however, is lowering the enormous racial wealth gap in the region. How are they doing this? Founder Goldie Gasper shares all the details, including big news for next year’s giveaway.

Goldie Gasper is a dedicated mother of five and a full-time entrepreneur with a decade of experience. She is a serial entrepreneur known for her passion, resilience, and courage in manifesting ideas into successful ventures. She is the CEO of Blurred Luxury Eyewear. Goldie is deeply committed to her community, as evidenced by her founding of NOLA Black Wall Street, a trademarked non-profit organization focused on uplifting the black community, supporting black families, and empowering black entrepreneurs. Her organization has helped circulate hundreds of thousands of dollars within the black community through initiatives such as the Cash Train and Black Wealth Weekend. With multiple businesses under her belt, Goldie’s primary focus is on helping black entrepreneurs achieve their goals and thrive. She believes we are our ancestors’ wildest dream and lives by the motto, “It’s not what happens to you, it’s how you respond to it.” Goldie’s goal is to continue to rebuild Black Wall Street in New Orleans and pave the way for the next generation to stand on our shoulders and not have to get it out of the mud!! Tell her what she can’t do and she will prove you wrong every single time!