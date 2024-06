Based on the 2009 hit animated film “The Princess and the Frog,” Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens June 28 at Walt Disney World Florida. “Biz Talks” team members Kelly Massicot and Kim Singletary attended the media preview, along with many well-known New Orleanians. In this week’s episode, they share their take on the three-day event that drew media from around the world.

