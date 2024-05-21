Episode 197: The Fight for the Right to THC

If passed, Louisiana Senate Bill 237 would eliminate virtually all hemp products from the market, killing what has fast become a $33 million industry spurred by the booming popularity of THC-infused beverages. On this week’s podcast, hemp industry advocate Monica Olano shares who is behind the bill and why she thinks it would be a bad move for Louisiana.

about

Monica Roerig Olano is a passionate advocate for the hemp industry, leveraging her 15-year background in sales, marketing, and management to drive meaningful change. As the host of a thought-provoking podcast, she delves into critical issues such as alcohol abuse, mental health, and the political landscape affecting hemp reform. Her recent article, “Louisiana’s Hemp Debate: A Call to Action for Business Owners and Residents,” underscores her commitment to protecting local businesses from restrictive legislation. Monica’s unique perspective is enriched by her family’s roots in New Orleans’ hospitality sector, offering a holistic view on the evolving market landscape. Check her out at calisobermom.com.