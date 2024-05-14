Episode 196: Kevin Ferguson Discusses the Home For Good New Orleans Homeless Initiative

This week, Kevin Ferguson, a VP at New Orleans & Company, provides an update on the Home For Good New Orleans Homeless Initiative, a community-wide effort to achieve low to no unsheltered homelessness in New Orleans by the end of 2025.
This week, Kevin Ferguson, a VP at New Orleans & Company, provides an update on the Home For Good New Orleans Homeless Initiative, a community-wide effort to achieve low to no unsheltered homelessness in New Orleans by the end of 2025.
Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.
Sign up for our email newsletter