Biz Talks

Episode 196: Kevin Ferguson Discusses the Home For Good New Orleans Homeless Initiative

May 14, 2024

This week, Kevin Ferguson, a VP at New Orleans & Company, provides an update on the Home For Good New Orleans Homeless Initiative, a community-wide effort to achieve low to no unsheltered homelessness in New Orleans by the end of 2025.

