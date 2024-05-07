Episode 195: Affordable Health Coverage for Hospitality Workers is Here

NOLA native Elizabeth Tilton is shaking things up in hospitality by offering up an industry first — easy, affordable health insurance and other wellness benefits to hospitality workers around the nation through her company OS BENEFiTS. How does it work and how affordable are we talking? She shares all the details in this week’s Biz Talks.

about

Elizabeth Tilton is the founder + CEO of Oyster Sunday, a hospitality studio for independent F&B businesses — supporting hundreds of hospitality businesses with concept development, financial strategy, project management, branding, marketing, human resources, operations and training. Since 2019, Oyster Sunday has supported over 200 restaurant concepts across the U.S.

In September 2023, Tilton launched her second company, OS BENEFiTS, which is the first affordable health insurance and wellness benefits marketplace made for the hospitality industry, by the hospitality industry.

Tilton’s hospitality career started in her hometown of New Orleans, where she spent years in the back of house at both Sucre and August, before moving to NYC to join Momofuku. On the branding team, she managed the public relations and marketing for Momofuku’s New York restaurants, market research for Momofuku’s expansion in the U.S., and major partnerships with companies such as The World Bank, Sweetgreen, Patagonia and MAD in Copenhagen.

Prior to launching Oyster Sunday in 2019, Tilton was part of the original leadership team and the head of brand at W&P, a vertically integrated design and manufacturing company developing culinary products. She managed a department to strategize and execute the launch of 300+ products, including products in partnerships with Williams-Sonoma, West Elm, Lucas Films + Food52.