Biz Talks

Episode 194: Courtney Durham Shane and Cam Poole Are ‘Jazzed’ About the Future of Offshore Wind Energy in Louisiana

April 30, 2024   |By

Courtney Durham Shane from Pew Charitable Trusts and Cam Poole from Greater New Orleans Inc discuss a report that contains recommendations to help boost jobs and economic development related to offshore wind in Louisiana.

about

Courtney Durham Shane leads the Pew Charitable Trust’s engagement in the United Nations negotiations on climate change and supports efforts to incorporate and strengthen climate considerations in conservation projects. Cam Poole is an energy and innovation associate at Greater New Orleans Inc. His focus is on the GNOwind Alliance. He’s a graduate of Tulane University.

