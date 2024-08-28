EO Louisiana Names Conway Solomon The Marshall Klein 2024 Entrepreneur Of The Year

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana chapter of Entrepreneur’s Organization (EO) awarded Louisiana-based tech entrepreneur Conway Solomon the 2024 Marshall Klein Entrepreneur of the Year.

Conway led the separation of WRSTBND from Solomon Group in 2019, establishing it as a standalone entity, after recognizing the need for specialized event technology to be a product and company of its own. Since 2019, WRSTBND has grown to include 26 full-time employees and serves 160 events annually across the United States and in select international locations.

“Conway Solomon embodies the innovative spirit of New Orleans,” said Jeffrey Doussan, president of EO Louisiana. “He identified a key pain point in the event experience that was ripe for a tech-based solution. While it may have seemed like a simple idea on the surface, Conway tackled an incredibly complex technological challenge, transforming how we experience festivals and events. His ability to turn vision into reality in the face of significant technical hurdles exemplifies why he’s this year’s recipient of the EO Louisiana’s Marshall Klein Entrepreneur of the Year Award.”

Conway is a born and raised New Orleanian who grew up surrounded by the numerous festivals, concerts, and events the Crescent City offers. He attended the University of San Diego, where he majored in finance. After college, he began his career at Solomon Group, working in the event industry. Exposure to these events offered Solomon real-world experience in the entertainment industry, which proved vital for this future career.

WRSTBND has reimagined and revolutionized complex event processes by creating software for seamless event access control, ticketing, credentials, and cashless payments.

The EO Louisiana Entrepreneur of the Year Award began in 2006 in honor of Marshall Klein, who was president and CEO of Mandeville-based iBusiness.com. Shortly before his untimely death from acute liver failure in 2004, Marshall made major personal breakthroughs in his life. Marshall’s life exemplified what Entrepreneur’s Organization is about – living life to the fullest, thirsting to learn, and “Making a Mark” by always wanting to give back.