EO Louisiana Marks 20 Years of Accelerator Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) Louisiana celebrated a historic milestone this month, marking the 20th anniversary of its Accelerator Program for local entrepreneurs. The EO Accelerator Program, which was first beta-tested in Louisiana along with two other U.S. chapters, has since expanded to a worldwide initiative with 90 chapter programs operating or soon to launch across 27 countries.

The EO Accelerator program is a two-year learning program focused on growth. It is open to business owners whose companies generate at least $250,000 annually and is designed to help these early-stage entrepreneurs scale their businesses past the $1 million mark.

Through peer learning, proven curriculum, and access to mentors and successful business owners, participants gain the tools to take control of their business growth. Nearly 6,500 entrepreneurs worldwide have graduated from the program since 2005, and close to 2,000 of them have advanced to full EO membership.

The anniversary celebration held in New Orleans on December 11th featured keynote speeches from Neel Sus, the program’s very first participant, and Accelerator program visionary Kevin Langley, who went on to become EO’s Global Chairman from 2011-2012. Langley, the only Louisianan to hold that position, and other early architects of the program spent three years developing the curriculum and securing approvals for its integration into EO’s suite of offerings.

“You don’t really know something until you can teach it to others.” Langley said of the program’s purpose. “The design of Accelerator was to give entrepreneurs a venue to actually share their experiences and knowledge for the next generation.”

Neel Sus, the program’s very first participant, who launched his New Orleans-based software company Susco in 2005, shared how EO’s Accelerator program reshaped both his company’s trajectory and transformed him as a leader.

“Accelerator taught me three things: confident humility, vulnerability, and encouraging compassion. These are traits anybody can develop, and when we do, we build better companies, help our people grow as professionals and humans, and strengthen the communities around us,” said Sus.

From Louisiana Pilot to Global Program

The EO Accelerator Program garnered national attention during Louisiana’s recovery from Hurricane Katrina. Founded in 1998, EO Louisiana had grown into a statewide chapter of more than 80 members when, rather than waiting for external aid, its entrepreneurs chose to share their hard-earned knowledge and expertise with business owners at every stage of development.

Through peer learning, participants gained the tools and community support needed to scale their businesses sustainably. “Though money was scarce in the months following Katrina, they still had what truly mattered, time, talent, and leaders willing to serve,” EO Louisiana said in a statement.

Marie Powell, president of EO Louisiana, and Kevin Langley, a founder of EO’s Accelerator Program and the only Louisianan to serve as EO Global Chairman – EO Louisiana Marks 20 Years of Accelerator Program. Photo provided by EO Louisiana.

The program’s success in Louisiana also caught the attention of EO’s international leadership. As curriculum chair, Langley helped design a scalable model that could be replicated worldwide within Entrepreneurs’ Organization, a global, not-for-profit network of nearly 20,000 business founders and owners. The board’s directive was clear. “We love the vision of what you’re doing. Let’s take this thing global.”

Inspired by a chapter rising from natural disaster, EO’s Accelerator Program has expanded to serve early-stage entrepreneurs across six continents, maintaining the same core mission: sharing knowledge that transforms lives and strengthens communities.

“To me, one of the most remarkable achievements of EO’s Accelerator Program, is its track record in nurturing servant leaders who volunteer their time and talents to give back. One out of every six EO leaders serving in our local, regional and global leadership roles today began their entrepreneurial journeys as EO Accelerators. It is truly realizing our purpose of moving the world forward by unlocking the full potential of entrepreneurs.” said EO Global Chair, Joaquin Cordero, a 14-year member of EO through its chapter in Guatemala. “I am also inspired by the fact that a full 97 percent of past Accelerator participants tell us they would recommend the program to their peers. This tells us we are creating meaningful impact and value for the early-stage entrepreneurs whose companies will propel our economies and communities into the future.”

Recruiting the Next Cohort

EO Louisiana’s 20th anniversary celebration of the program aligns with its theme for the year: “Make History.” The event, which brought together nearly 60 local EO members and Accelerator participants from the Louisiana program’s last two decades, also served as a recruiting opportunity for its next cohort. Applications are now open for new Accelerator participants across the state, as part of EO Louisiana’s twice-annual application period.

“Twenty years ago, EO Louisiana demonstrated how entrepreneurs can transform a region’s economy when they come together,” said Marie Powell, President of EO Louisiana and founder of Brew Agency in Baton Rouge. “The Accelerator Program gave small businesses a lifeline when they had no other support system. I’m inspired by the founders who created this legacy and honored to lead a board that continues that spirit of impact and resilience. This is what happens when entrepreneurs invest in the next generation – it creates a ripple effect that reaches across the globe.”