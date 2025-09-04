EO Louisiana Hosts Momentum 2025

NEW ORLEANS – Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) Louisiana has invited entrepreneurs to register for the upcoming gathering of EO founders and business leaders from across the state: Momentum 2025: Freedom to Scale – Healthy Ambition for Entrepreneurs Who Want More, On Their Terms. The half-day event is scheduled for Sept. 25 at Latrobe’s on Royal in the French Quarter and will combine hands-on programming with high-level networking opportunities.

A Platform for Growth

Organizers describe Momentum 2025 as an opportunity to “test drive” EO membership and gain a firsthand look at the peer-to-peer learning that defines the global network. The afternoon will open with The EO Experience – Test Drive (3:00–4:30 p.m.), a highly interactive session that allows prospective members to engage directly with current EO entrepreneurs. The goal is to showcase how the organization helps founders navigate challenges, accelerate business growth, and achieve personal fulfillment through shared learning and accountability.

“EO has been a great organization for the success of my business over many years,” said R. Adam Bermudez, President of Worknet Staffing Services and Membership Chair of EO. “My goal is to spread the word on EO so that fellow entrepreneurs know about this beneficial community. This event is a great way to learn more about what EO has to offer.”

Networking and Keynote

Following the interactive session, the program will transition into networking and a keynote address (4:30–7:00 p.m.), featuring Traci Schubert Barrett. A Founding Executive of HGTV, Barrett played a central role in growing the television network from a startup concept into a billion-dollar brand. She is also the author of the best-selling book What If There’s More? Finding Significance Beyond Success. Drawing from more than two decades in the media industry, Barrett speaks on leadership, building resilient teams, and finding purpose beyond professional achievement, themes that resonate strongly with entrepreneurs striving to scale their companies.

EO’s Role in Louisiana

EO Louisiana is part of a global network of more than 18,000 entrepreneurs in over 220 chapters worldwide. Locally, the organization provides founders with forums for confidential peer-to-peer support, executive education, and mentorship, helping them grow both professionally and personally. Its membership spans industries ranging from technology and energy to healthcare and hospitality reflecting the diversity of Louisiana’s economy.

The Momentum event series is one of EO Louisiana’s signature initiatives, designed to introduce prospective members to the community while also reinforcing the organization’s commitment to cultivating a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state.

“EO was exactly what I needed as my business started to grow,” said Brandon Smith, President of Flexicrew Technical Services and Flexblue Staffing. “Being around other entrepreneurs and learning through experience sharing and having this network has been a big key to my success as a leader. The EO Network is International, and the connections I have made with other businesses in my space has been super impactful. I highly encourage business owners to attend this event to learn more about EO.”

Event Details

Momentum 2025 will be held Thursday, Sept. 25, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Latrobe’s on Royal, 403 Royal St., New Orleans. The agenda includes:

The EO Experience – Test Drive: 3:00–4:30 p.m.

Networking & Keynote Speaker Traci Schubert Barrett: 4:30–7:00 p.m.

Registration is open to entrepreneurs interested in connecting with EO Louisiana and exploring the resources available to support their business growth. Register for the event here.

To learn more, reach out to Adam Bermudez, Membership Chair, at adamb@worknet2k.com.

About Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO)

Founded in 1987, the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) is a global network of more than 17,900 business leaders across 223 chapters in 78 countries. EO members, with a median sales revenue of $4.3 million, collectively employ more than 4.3 million people worldwide. The average EO member is 45 years old and leads a company with 282 employees, reflecting the organization’s reach and impact on the global economy. Through peer-to-peer learning, chapter meetings, leadership forums, and global events, EO provides members with resources, connections, and support to grow their businesses and themselves.