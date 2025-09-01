EO 2025 Annual Meeting Held in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Louisiana chapter of Entrepreneur’s Organization (EO) hosted its 2025 Annual Meeting on Aug. 23 in New Orleans, bringing together business leaders from across the state to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement and community impact.

Lieutenant Governor Delivers Keynote Address

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser delivered the evening’s keynote address, sharing his own entrepreneurial journey that led him to public office and emphasizing the importance of public-private partnerships in driving Louisiana’s economic growth. Nungesser highlighted investment opportunities across the state and discussed his work with Keep Louisiana Beautiful in the ongoing war on litter, demonstrating how entrepreneurial thinking applies to both business challenges and public service initiatives.

New EO Louisiana Leadership Team Announced

EO Louisiana announced its 2025-2026 Board of Directors, led by newly elected President Marie Brewer Powell of Brew Agency in Baton Rouge. The new board includes Kyle Remont, PE; Barrett Conrad; Christa Cotton; Joshua Loeske; Alfonso Gonzalez; David Coons; Leo Holzenthal; Jennifer Simpson, BA, CMP; Jenny Domiano; Katie Greenman, M.A.; R. Adam Bermudez; Brandon Smith; and Ben Gootee.

“Our new board has bold plans for operational excellence, exciting events, and innovative executive learning programs,” said Powell. “EO Louisiana continues to strengthen its position as the premier organization for entrepreneurs across our state, and I’m honored to lead our talented membership as we write the next chapter of our success story.”

2025 Marshall Klein Entrepreneur of the Year

EO Louisiana awarded Ben Gootee, CEO of Gootee Construction, the 2025 Marshall Klein Entrepreneur of the Year, recognizing his exceptional business leadership, innovative ownership transition and commitment to community service.

“Ben embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and community leadership that EO Louisiana members strive for every day,” said Powell. “His vision in transitioning Gootee Construction to employee ownership while maintaining its family legacy demonstrates the kind of forward-thinking leadership that strengthens Louisiana’s business community.”

Ben leads Gootee Construction, a fourth-generation family business founded in 1991 that has become one of Louisiana’s leading mechanical contractors. In 2024, he transitioned the company to 100% employee ownership through an ESOP. A Georgia Tech graduate who returned to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina to help rebuild the family business, Ben has been an EO Louisiana member for eight years and served as Chapter President in 2022. He currently serves as President of the Mechanical Contractors Association of Louisiana and is active with the Fore!Kids Foundation.”.

The EO Louisiana Entrepreneur of the Year Award began in 2006 in honor of Marshall Klein, who was president and CEO of Mandeville based iBusiness.com. Shortly before his untimely death from acute liver failure in 2004, Marshall made major personal breakthroughs in his life. Marshall’s life exemplified what Entrepreneur’s Organization is about – living life to the fullest, thirsting to learn, and “Making a Mark” by always wanting to give back.

For those interested in learning more about EO Louisiana or joining the organization, visit https://member.eonetwork.org/louisiana.

About EO Louisiana Chapter

Founded in 1998, EO Louisiana Chapter serves 78 members across the state with a median member sales revenue of $3.15 million and an average of 34 employees per company. Members represent diverse industries including accommodation and food services, construction, finance and insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, real estate, retail trade, and more. The chapter provides peer-to-peer learning, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and connections to experts and industry leaders.

About The Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO)

The Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) is a Global business network of leading entrepreneurs in chapters and 57 countries. Founded in 1987 by a group of young entrepreneurs, EO enables business owners to learn from each other, leading to greater business success and an enriched personal life. We educate, we transform, we inspire and we offer invaluable resources in the form of global events, leadership-development programs, an online entrepreneur forum and executive education opportunities, among other offerings designed for personal and professional growth.