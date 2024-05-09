Entergy Residential Customers Can Get Paid to Cut Usage

NEW ORLEANS – From Energy Smart, Entergy New Orleans’ energy efficiency program:

Energy Smart is offering a pilot program to help customers save electricity and money. Entergy New Orleans residential customers can get cash incentives for reducing their energy use during short periods of high electricity usage.

The new program offering received an overwhelming amount of interest during the pilot phase last year. As a result, Energy Smart is reopening enrollment for a very limited time. Customers enrolled in the Peak Time Rebate program will receive an email notification to reduce energy use during short periods of high electricity usage, also known as peak demand events, and in return receive cash incentives for their participation. This limited-time offer is available to 10,000 residential Entergy New Orleans customers. Enrollment is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers are encouraged to enroll today to save electricity and earn cash rewards. To learn more and enroll, visit: Peak Time Rebate Pilot.

- Sponsors -

“We are thrilled with the success of the Peak Time Rebate pilot. Not only have customers received rebates for their efforts, they have also played a crucial role in reducing the strain on the grid during peak times,” said Ross Thevenot, Entergy New Orleans energy efficiency project manager. “We encourage all our customers to take advantage of the financial incentives and the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable city by enrolling today.”