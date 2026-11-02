Entergy Reports 35% Increase in Quarterly Earnings

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy Corporation reported third-quarter 2026 earnings of $940 million, a 35% increase from $694 million a year earlier, with earnings per share rising from $1.53 to $1.98. The New Orleans-based utility also highlighted major infrastructure investments in Louisiana, including a $1.2 billion transmission project.

The earnings increase was driven primarily by higher electricity sales, including increased demand related to weather, regulatory actions and returns on utility infrastructure investments. Entergy estimated that weather contributed $116 million to third-quarter earnings, compared with $28 million during the same period in 2025. Industrial electricity sales rose 4.9% during the quarter, reflecting increased demand from data centers and primary metals customers, according to Entergy. Those gains were partially offset by higher interest expenses, operating and maintenance costs, and depreciation associated with the utility business.

“We made very strong progress this quarter across customer, operational, regulatory, and financial aspects of our business,” said Drew Marsh, Entergy chair and CEO. “We have clear line of sight to deliver on our near- and long-term objectives, and we are well positioned to execute on additional opportunities driven by customer needs.”

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Louisiana Infrastructure Investments

The Louisiana Public Service Commission approved Entergy Louisiana’s $1.2 billion Babel-to-Webre transmission project, which will add approximately 150 miles of high-voltage power lines from Rosedale, northwest of Baton Rouge, through central and western Louisiana to southeast Texas. The project is designed to strengthen the electric grid and help meet growing demand from homes and businesses. It is expected to be completed in 2029.

Efforts to strengthen Louisiana’s electric grid against severe weather are also moving forward. Entergy Louisiana requested approval for additional infrastructure investments, while the New Orleans City Council approved a four-year extension of a separate resilience program for Entergy New Orleans.

The U.S. Department of Energy also awarded $14 million in grants to Entergy’s utility companies across its service territory to support grid reliability improvements.

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Meta Data Center Proposal Faces Scrutiny

Entergy faces scrutiny over the costs and environmental effects of generating additional electricity to meet growing demand from data centers. Entergy Louisiana is seeking approval for seven additional natural gas generating units as part of a $12.9 billion proposal tied to Meta’s data center development in Richland Parish.

Entergy also reached a settlement with Louisiana Public Service Commission staff over its proposal to supply electricity to the Meta development. The agreement addresses disputed issues between the company and commission staff, but the broader proposal still requires regulatory approval. The commission is scheduled to consider the application Dec. 16.

Entergy Reports 35% Increase in Quarterly Earnings. Getty image.

In October, an energy consultant testifying on behalf of the Sierra Club warned that the proposed agreement could leave existing electricity customers responsible for power plant costs after Meta’s contract ends. Environmental concerns have also prompted opposition, including an Oct. 13 protest in New Orleans where members of the Take the Power Back campaign criticized the potential for increased air pollution and water consumption. Entergy maintains that its agreements protect existing customers from additional costs.

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The concerns come as Louisiana moves to establish additional safeguards for large data center developments. On Oct. 29, the state announced a new framework outlining requirements for companies seeking data center tax exemptions, including commitments to protect existing electricity customers from additional infrastructure costs, safeguard natural resources and strengthen grid reliability.

Financial Outlook

Alongside these infrastructure investments and regulatory developments, Entergy narrowed its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings forecast to $4.35 to $4.45 per share. The company also reported year-to-date earnings of $1.81 billion, compared with $1.52 billion during the same period in 2025.

Entergy’s board of directors also declared a quarterly dividend of 68 cents per share, a 6% increase. The company serves more than 3 million customers across Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas and employs approximately 12,000 people.